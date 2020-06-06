(The Center Square) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 975 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 additional deaths.
COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019.
Statewide, officials have reported a total of 126,890 cases, including 5,864 deaths, in 101 of the state's 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,155 specimens for a total of 1,022,074 tests.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 30 to June 5 was 5.5%, according to IDPH.
On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker marked the 1 million test milestone.
“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and healthcare systems all around the state – people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” Pritzker said. “And we’re still building – but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”