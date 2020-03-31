(The Center Square) – Public health officials reported 937 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 26 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 5,994 cases statewide including 99 deaths, as of Tuesday. Ford and Ogle counties have now reported cases, which brings the total number of counties with COVID-19 to 54 of the state's 102 counties.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the governor's decision to extend the state's emergency stay-at-home order through the end of April was based on scientific studies.
"Extending the stay-at-home order is key to reducing the spread of the virus and the number of people who become ill," she said.