FILE - Dr. Ngozi Ezike, 2020

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, center, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chicago.

 AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

(The Center Square) – Public health officials reported 937 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 26 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 5,994 cases statewide including 99 deaths, as of Tuesday. Ford and Ogle counties have now reported cases, which brings the total number of counties with COVID-19 to 54 of the state's 102 counties.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the governor's decision to extend the state's emergency stay-at-home order through the end of April was based on scientific studies.

"Extending the stay-at-home order is key to reducing the spread of the virus and the number of people who become ill," she said.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.