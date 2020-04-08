(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that state officials and health care workers will continue to ramp up testing capacity as the spread of COVID-19 continues in Illinois.
"Today marks 10 days since our last update on testing at these press briefings. If you recall, I used that briefing to highlight our current capacity and laid out our plan to reach 10,000 tests per day – the number of tests scientists and experts say that we need to understand more fully the virus' presence in our communities across Illinois," Pritzker said. "... We have only just recently surpassed 6,000 tests and will not reach the 10,000 mark this week."
Pritzker said a number of factors, including the federal government, had hampered the state's efforts to ramp up testing.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 including 82 additional deaths in Illinois on Wednesday.
Statewide, 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, had been reported as of Wednesday. COVID-19 cases have been reported in 78 of the state's 102 counties, the latest being Stark County.