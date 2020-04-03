(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak could hit Illinois in mid-to-late April as public health officials confirmed 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths.
"We believe based upon the various models we've looked at ... that somewhere between the middle of April and the end of April might be the peak," the governor said at a news conference Friday in Chicago. "Now I want everybody to understand that just because you say you're going to hit a peak, does not mean that you're then going to precipitously fall on the other side of that peak to zero."
Pritzker said officials have been focusing on the peak to make sure the state has the needed resources in place before the peak hits.
Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said statewide a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths, have been reported. Cases have been reported in 64 of the state's 102 counties. DeWitt, Effingham, and Jersey counties have now reported cases.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019 and has been declared a pandemic.