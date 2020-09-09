(The Center Square) — House Speaker Michael Madigan's home was the site of a protest calling for his resignation.
About a dozen green energy advocates with the Sunrise Movement's Chicago chapter stood on Madigan's driveway on Chicago's south side Tuesday morning, with speakers yelling into a megaphone about how the longtime Democratic Party of Illinois head was in league with "dirty energy." The group's largest banner said: "No dirty energy, no dirty money."
Although he has not charged with a crime, Madigan has been implicated by electrical utility ComEd for participating in a years-long patronage scheme.
The speaker could not be reached for comment on the protests.
"Mike Madigan has never truly represented the needs of the community. He consistently wields power that is undemocratic," Sunrise Movement Chicago said on its website outlining the event. "His time is up, and we should vote him out."
Sunrise Movement is a national youth organization pushing for green energy, notably the Green New Deal, to create "millions of good jobs."
The protests outside of the speaker's home are a rarity, with no notable demonstrations there during the height of the Tea Party's organized events railing against Madigan and others. The same chapter of Sunrise occupied DPI offices in August 2019 demanding the party enter into the climate change debate.