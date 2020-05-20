(The Center Square) – Two months into the governor’s stay-at-home orders, protesters gathered outside of the Bank of Springfield Center on Wednesday as lawmakers headed into session said they want to get back to work.
Rebecca Wilson, a teacher from Princeton, Illinois, said it was disappointing she can’t be in the classroom and that she’s ready to get back to teaching.
“People want to work and we have stayed at home to flatten the curve and now we know what’s going on and it’s safe to get back to work,” Wilson said. “So people want to work, we want to get back to work, we want to get back to school, we want to get back to sports, we want to get back to our normal lives. It’s time to do that.”
Timothy Hugo is from California, but has residency in Illinois.
“We have more than served our 21-day medical science quarantine. Enough is enough,” Hugo said. “If you’re sick or if you’re scared, quarantine your own self.”
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, was applauded by protesters as he entered the convention center for the special legislative session. He said the message he has heard from constituents was clear: They need to get back to work.
“We would do this safely if we had the opportunity but no one has been brought to the table,” Bailey said. “No ideas have been solicited. This rouge governor continues to shove his ideas and his thoughts and his power down everyone’s throat and this is going to backfire on him. This is not what we stand for here in America or in Illinois.”
Bailey was later removed from the convention center for not wearing a face-covering after the House approved a rule change to require face coverings.
Jo Manning, from Petersburg, said she was worried policymakers would use the shutdown to restructure the economy.
“And if we allow it to continue we’re going to reach a point where we’ll never recover,” Manning said.
After rallying outside the convention center, protesters took to the streets for an impromptu march several blocks to the state capitol and then back to the convention center.