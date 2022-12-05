(The Center Square) – Federal prosecutors indicted a former employee for the Retirement Plan for Chicago Transit Authority Employees for alleged fraud for stealing more than $350,000 in plan funds.
Prosecutors charged Ayanna Nesbitt, 50, of Chicago, with five counts of wire fraud, according to a nine-page indictment.
From 2019 to 2021, Nesbitt fraudulently created 43 false payment requests, defrauding the plan of $356,934, according to the indictment.
Nesbitt, who worked as a clerk for the Retirement Plan for Chicago Transit Authority Employees, created and got approval for fraudulent payment requests for retirement benefits, including death benefits and pension contribution refunds, to purported CTA retirees or their beneficiaries, according to the indictment in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
The payment requests contained false and fraudulent representations about the purported recipients’ identities and entitlement to the payments, according to the indictment.
In some cases, Nesbitt accepted the fraudulently obtained funds in accounts she controlled. In others, she had the money paid to others and then transferred to her, according to the indictment.
Nesbitt's attorney, Jordan Greenberg, could not immediately be reached for comment. The Chicago Transit Authority could not immediately be reached for comment.
Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Nesbitt's arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly.