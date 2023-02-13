(The Center Square) – Proposed measures at the Illinois statehouse could require electric vehicle charging stations in the garage of new homes, a change one builder says would increase costs.
House Bill 2206 and Senate Bill 40 require a new single-family residence or a small multifamily residence to have at least one electric vehicle charging station for each residential unit with dedicated parking.
Dean Graven of the Home Builders Association of Illinois said neither measure considers the added costs.
"This is a mandate with no funding behind it, a mandate that every new house, single-family duplex, then it gets into the multi-family, would have to have electric car charging stations," Graven told WMAY. "For every $1,000 price increase on a home, you knock out 6,000 buyers."
Graven said different electric vehicles require different setups and that these stations are not universal in use or price. For example, according to Energy.gov, the standard for charging is a 110-volt outlet, but other vehicles like Tesla use 220-volt outlets.
"You're looking at a substantial cost increase between a 110 outlet and a 220 outlet," Graven said. "You are even asking for more power to come into the house."
In 2021, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, which incentivizes electric vehicle production across the state. There are also state tax incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles.
Graven said he has no problem with the state making a move towards electric vehicles but did suggest a different approach when it comes to home implementation.
"You could fish wires from the breaker box to whatever location … you need," Graven said. "This is a lot less expensive and then if a consumer says 'I do not have one, I am never going to buy one, so I don’t have to spend any more money.’"
Similar proposals were offered in the previous General Assembly, but didn’t advance. Lawmakers return for spring session Tuesday.