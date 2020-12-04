(The Center Square) – Months after a historic spike in claims due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, Illinois’ unemployed are still struggling to get benefits and some are reporting fraudulent claims with information that’s likely from within the state’s employment security office.
Sheila Bushong, CFO of Hitchcock Design Group in Naperville, has received nine unemployment notifications for current or former employees who didn’t apply. The information provided on the notices included information that Bushong said would only be found at IDES.
“It lists their quarterly wages that have been reported to IDES,” she said. “Those quarterly wages are not reported to anyone else.”
Perhaps more telling is that all nine of the employees targeted in Bushong’s company were also the highest earners.
“All of the claims that I have received so far, a third of our employees, are only people that make over $100,000 a year,” she said.
IDES told the Chicago Tribune that it is investigating more than 212,000 potentially-fraudulent claims, most of which coming from federal unemployment assistance.
In a Friday news conference three Republican members of the state House of Representatives detailed the calls they’re getting from constituents regarding trouble with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
“Based on the calls coming into my office, we are seeing a significant increase in fraudulent claims being reported by constituents who are currently working and are receiving debit cards and trying to report these issues but not getting called back,” said state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City. “They’re also receiving threatening letters saying they owe money back to IDES, who can garnish wages if fraudulent claims are not resolved in a timely manner.”
State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said they’ve not been able to open a dialog with IDES leadership, rather just given updates on their progress in handling the issues and not allowed to ask questions.
A spokesperson for IDES referred questions about potential data breaches to the Department of Information Technology, but said much of the potential fraud can be blamed on data breaches elsewhere.
“Individuals who have been victims of ID theft and whose information has been used to file a claim is likely the result of that individual’s personally identifiable information (PII) having been compromised at some time prior to the claim being filed,” said spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco. “Massive data breaches, including the Equifax data breach, have left millions of individual’s PII vulnerable to fraudsters, who often sit on it and wait to use it when the time is right (e.g. filing credit cards in someone’s name, using someone’s debit card, filing for unemployment insurance benefits).”
Employers experiencing what appears to be a fraudulent claim could have been compromised themselves, Cisco said.
“Employers who are seeing fraudulent claims filed in their employees’ names should first run diagnostics on their own cybersecurity to make sure their systems have not been breached. Additionally, employers who use outside vendors for payroll and unemployment management should check with those vendors to make sure their systems have not been compromised. Lastly, employers should do their due diligence with paperwork, shredding and disposing of sensitive personal information properly so that bad actors don’t acquire it in a more tangible, on-the-ground, method,” she said.
The state has issued more than $17 billion in unemployment assistance since the beginning of the pandemic.