(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 executive orders Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended in late May expire Saturday. His most recent 30-day disaster proclamation also expires then.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Pritzker has issued 15 months of consecutive 30-day disaster proclamations. He’s also issued several dozen executive orders pertaining to COVID-19, ranging from prohibiting indoor dining to limiting gatherings and more. His orders have evolved over the past 15 months.
Last month, he issued Executive Order 2021-11, which his office said reissues several executive orders, “extending a majority of the provisions through June 26, 2021.”
Those orders included a variety of provisions for public and nonpublic schools to follow, such as physical distancing of no less than 3 feet between students and vaccinated staff or 6 feet for unvaccinated staff. The soon-to-expire order also requires the use of masks in schools.
Other provisions of the executive order set to expire Saturday includes waivers for certain provisions to be followed like what applicants have to provide to access public benefits, to the furlough of Illinois Department of Corrections inmates, and more.
The governor’s eviction moratorium continues through June 25.
Pritzker’s office didn’t immediately reply when asked Friday if the orders will be extended.
Some at the Illinois statehouse filed legislation requiring any governor’s consecutive disaster declarations to be approved by the General Assembly.
During the session last month, state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-St. Charles, argued for his House Bill 843.
“We are operating and moving down a dangerous path if we allow governors either today or in the future to declare emergency declarations as long as they want without input from the General Assembly,” Ugaste said.