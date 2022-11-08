(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won a second term to office, defeating downstate Republican Sen. Darren Bailey.
Not long after polls closed Tuesday, Pritzker addressed supporters in Chicago.
“So Illinois, together, we will carry in our hearts the great purpose of our time so we will survive and thrive and love and heal,” Pritzker said. “Thank you Illinois. God bless you and god bless this state.”
Pritzker criticized former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Bailey in the GOP primary, and his Republican supporters.
“To the fake patriots and their enablers, you don't love the United States if you’re not willing to defend it against a man who would destroy it,” Pritkzer said. “Donald Trump is the modern embodiment of tyranny our founders feared the most.”
Bailey took to a stage in Springfield and told supporters he called Pritzker to congratulate him on his victory. Bailey urged Pritzker to be better.
“You need to be better for Illinois. You need to be better for our children and you need to be better for our grandchildren,” Bailey said. “But I’m going to do what I always have done, what Americans always have done, I’m going to roll up my sleeves and I’m going to go back to work.”
Late in the evening Tuesday, the vote totals showed Pritzker at about 55% and Bailey at around 42%. Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Scott Schluter received about 3%.
Meanwhile, an analysis of Illinois statehouse races finds preliminary totals with Democrats maintaining their supermajority in the state legislature in both the House and Senate. Lawmakers return to Springfield next week for fall veto session.