(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged Illinoisans to remain vigilant and follow his emergency stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 even as the weather gets nicer.
"Staying at home is the most likely reason that you can avoid ending up on a ventilator," the governor said at a news conference Tuesday. "I know that especially on a warm day like today, that's particularly hard to hear. The sun shines and it feels a little bit more like this should be over. That you have time to hang out with your friends and loved ones by the lake, at the fairgrounds, over dinner – believe me, I too would do just about anything for an immediate solution to this. Here's what you need to know though. That solution isn't coming tomorrow. Or next week. Or next month. But it is coming."
Illinois Department of Public Health officials on Tuesday announced 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, including 73 additional deaths. Statewide, health officials have confirmed 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths.
Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties have now reported cases. That means cases have been confirmed in 77 of the state's 102 counties.
Of the state's 13,549 confirmed cases, 3,680 known and suspected COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized at some point as of Monday, according to a news release.