(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned people Tuesday about the potential risk of crossing state lines as more neighboring states reopen ahead of Illinois.
Pritzker said he was concerned about Illinoisans traveling to Wisconsin and Indiana as more businesses in those states reopen.
"I am concerned because I think that in many ways that opening too early – or the potential spread of the virus in those states – will affect our metrics in Illinois," Pritzker said during a video news conference from his home in Chicago. "So, I understand that people may cross over the border, but I think they should take into account the danger – the potential anyway – for the spread of the virus and their ability to carry that virus back over the border when they come back, bring it to their family and their community, affecting not only the health and safety of their community but also the ability of their region to meet the metrics we've set."
Also on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,014 new cases of COVID-19, including 144 additional deaths. One reason for the increase in new cases was an increase in testing.
As of Tuesday, the department reported a total of 83,021 cases, including 3,601 deaths, in 98 of the state's 102 counties.
In the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 29,266 specimens for a total of 471,691.