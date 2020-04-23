(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that he plans to sign a modified stay-at-home order that will keep many Illinoisans home through the end of May.
At his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Pritzker said extending the order was the only sensible thing to do.
“If we lifted the stay-at-home order tomorrow, we would see our deaths per-day shoot into the thousands by the end of May, and that would last well into the summer,” Pritzker said.
The extended order includes changes that loosen some restrictions and adds others. Beginning May 1, Illinoisans will be required to wear a face-covering or mask when in a public place where a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained.
In addition, some state parks will begin a phased reopening under the guidance of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and fishing and boating in groups of 2 or less will be permitted.
Retail stores not designated as non-essential will be allowed to reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders. Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries can also reopen.
Also, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,826 new coronavirus cases and 123 additional deaths.
“I’m asking you to hold on for just a little while longer to help make sure that we all see through to the other side of this struggle,” Pritzker said.