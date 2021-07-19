(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that he plans to seek re-election.
Earlier this year, Pritzker, a Democrat, had donated more than $30 million to his campaign fund, so Monday's announcement wasn't a surprise.
"Big news: I’m running for re-election," Pritzker said in a Tweet on Monday. "We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward."
Pritzker defeated former Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, to become Illinois' 43rd governor in January 2019.
To date, three Republicans have announced they are running to unseat Pritzker.
Downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey, suburban Chicago businessman Gary Rabine, and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf have all announced plans to run for governor.