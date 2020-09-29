(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to isolate for 14 days after an employee of the governor's office tested positive for COVID-19, but the governor plans to continue all the operations of his office.
The staff member tested positive on Monday after reporting symptoms. The employee had attended events with the governor on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles.
Pritzker and others who had contact with the employee will self-isolate for 14-days, according to a news release.
A contact tracing effort is underway and organizers at each event have were told about the positive result, the release said.
The governor will continue to hold regular COVID-19 news briefings.