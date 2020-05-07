(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants people to hang on a bit longer and said an effective treatment could help the state speed through his phased reopening plan.
The governor said he understands that Illinoisans want to get back to sporting events and church, but asked people to continue to abide by his stay-at-home order.
"This is a very difficult circumstance, I know, but I think about the sacrifices that people have made in past generations – during wars, during very difficult economic times – and I think that if people can just hang on a little bit longer as we bend the curve down – yes, the curve has bent, but it has bent to flat," he said.
Pritzker's comments come as he faces growing pressure to reopen the state, including legal challenges and local elected officials who have said they won't enforce his extended stay-at-home order, which runs through May 30.
Pritzker's five-phase plan to reopen the state's economy has also faced criticism.
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce said it wants a statewide reopening protocol for all businesses, rather than one based on regions.
Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said the organization appreciates the roadmap to reopen, but he said “undisclosed epidemiological standards applied to arbitrary geographical boundaries should not keep people from earning a living.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,641 new cases of COVID-19, including 138 additional deaths. Statewide, the department reported a total of 70,873 cases, including 3,111 deaths, in 97 of the state's 102 counties.
In the last 24 hours, laboratories have processed 17,783 specimens for a total of 379,043.