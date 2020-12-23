(The Center Square) – Despite there not being a statewide increase of COVID-19 cases from the Thanksgiving holiday, and metrics in various parts of the state within certain goals for fewer restrictions, Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn't letting up heading into Christmas and the New Year holidays.
The governor held a virtual COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday to talk about vaccines, child care funding and more. But he was asked when he’ll lift restrictions on things like indoor dining.
“What we don’t want to do is yo-yo back and forth between Tier 3, Tier 2 and that would not open bars and restaurants either way,” Pritzker said. “We do want to get everything open as soon as possible.”
Pritzker didn’t provide a date for such a move.
State Rep. Dan Ugaste said enough is enough.
“If the governor is going to put rules in place because we’re in a pandemic and he says the reason he’s doing it is to take care of people’s health, well then the mitigations need to make sense and they just don’t make sense at this point,” Ugaste said.
He urged the restrictions to be lifted and for the legislature to be more involved.
Pritzker ordered all restaurants to prohibit indoor service last month, saying it would be for a “few weeks,” but never provided an end date. While some counties are enforcing the restrictions, others are not.