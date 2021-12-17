FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, 12-13-21

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

 Courtesy of Facebook

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure. 

They are: 

Bill Number: HB 220

Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: June 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 307

Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory Act to provide clarity to various sections of Public Acts and eliminate duplications and technical errors.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 692

Description: Directs the Department of Children and Family Services to develop a licensing and monitoring system that recognizes the unique population and programming needs for youth served by the Comprehensive Community-Based Youth Services program.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 3136

Description: Amends various bills related to casino wagering, video gaming, raffles, horse racing and sports betting in Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: Various effective dates

Bill Number: HB 3416

Description: Amends the Industrial Hemp Act and Industrial Hemp Pilot Program Act to bring Illinois law in line with federal regulations.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1784

Description: Trailer bill to PA 102-0177, which provided for an elected Chicago Board of Education.

Action: Signed

Effective: Effective June 1, 2022, except the provision amending Public Act 102-177 which is effective immediately.

