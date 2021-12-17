(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure.
They are:
Bill Number: HB 220
Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities.
Action: Signed
Effective: June 1, 2022
Bill Number: HB 307
Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory Act to provide clarity to various sections of Public Acts and eliminate duplications and technical errors.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 692
Description: Directs the Department of Children and Family Services to develop a licensing and monitoring system that recognizes the unique population and programming needs for youth served by the Comprehensive Community-Based Youth Services program.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2022
Bill Number: HB 3136
Description: Amends various bills related to casino wagering, video gaming, raffles, horse racing and sports betting in Illinois.
Action: Signed
Effective: Various effective dates
Bill Number: HB 3416
Description: Amends the Industrial Hemp Act and Industrial Hemp Pilot Program Act to bring Illinois law in line with federal regulations.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1784
Description: Trailer bill to PA 102-0177, which provided for an elected Chicago Board of Education.
Action: Signed
Effective: Effective June 1, 2022, except the provision amending Public Act 102-177 which is effective immediately.