More than 125 bills were signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday.
Before they adjourned last month, state lawmakers approved more than 400 bills to be sent to the governor’s desk. Over the past few weeks, he’s been signing bills. Last Friday, he acted on 35 measures.
Among the legislation Pritzker signed Friday is the measure focused on combating organized retail theft. Pritzker held a news conference with the Illinois attorney general, retail groups and others with a signing ceremony for the new law.
Later in the evening, Pritzker’s office released a list of 127 bills he signed.
A sampling of some includes measures that:
- Provides that the State Board of Elections shall provide a certified remote accessible vote by mail system for the General Election of November 8, 2022 (effective immediately)
- Requires a school district to provide a plant-based school lunch option to students. (effective August 1, 2023)
- Prohibits ISBE from providing districts funding for standardized tests for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade (effective immediately)
- Allow State and county correctional officers to carry firearms while off duty and into their retirement in accordance with a federal privilege afforded to law enforcement (effective Jan. 1, 2023)
- Broadens access to education for students experiencing homelessness and poverty by ensuring charter school students have access to fee waivers, as is current practice at traditional public schools (effective Jan. 1, 2023)
- Changes vehicle registration fee for those eligible under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities Property Tax Relief Act and their spouses from $24 to $10 (effective Jan. 1, 2023)
- Makes electric motorcycles eligible for the Electric Vehicle tax rebate by including them in the definition of “electric vehicles” (effective immediately)
- Extends various professional licensure sunset dates
The entire list of signed bills announced by Pritzker’s office can be found below: