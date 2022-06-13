(The Center Square) – A package of mental health measures aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to high-quality services across the state is now law.
Illinois currently is facing a mental health worker shortage. Senate Bill 3617 hopes to replenish the state's mental health workforce, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
"This legislation invests in mental health infrastructure and that infrastructure is people, our therapists, our social workers, our crisis counselors," Pritzker said during a bill signing ceremony Friday. "There is nothing more important than investing in the people who support the health and well-being of Illinoisans."
The measure, which passed both the Illinois House and Senate unanimously, temporarily allows professional licensees out of practice for less than five years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in an effort to get more workers back into the system.
"We have never had the number of mental health workers that our communities require, and the health care worker shortage is more significant than ever," Pritzker said.
Since 2020, mental health-related issues are on the rise, especially among young people, after many children were left to stay inside and away from other people during the pandemic.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health-related visits are up by 24% since 2020 for children ages 5 to 11, while visits by children ages 12 to 17 have gone up 31%.
State Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Elmhurst, was a sponsor of the legislation and said this is what the state needs.
"The past couple of years have strained our health professions and underscored the incredible need for a strong mental health workforce to meet increased demand,"Conroy said. "We want residents of all ages and of all backgrounds to receive the care and help they deserve."
The bill also seeks to expand behavioral health training and incentivizes the hiring of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder or mental illness, according to Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton.
"Illinois is not only increasing the workforce in the mental and behavioral health field but expanding pathways for diverse, passionate, and qualified individuals to make a difference in their communities, especially ones that have historically been underserved and under-resourced," she said.
SB3617 goes into effect immediately.