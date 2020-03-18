(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an emergency declaration Wednesday to allow trucking companies to get free permits to carry emergency supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The declaration, which is effective through April 12, enables haulers to get free overweight trucking permits from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the transportation of supplies needed during the pandemic.
“It’s always important for haulers to be able to move supplies in a timely and safe manner, but it’s never been more important than right now,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “We want to assure everyone that we are doing everything we can to assist during this unprecedented time and ensure that the supply chain remains strong.”
The order does not apply to posted bridges and local highways with special and seasonal weight restrictions, according to a news release.
“Many truck operators are facing enormous pressure to keep supply lines open in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” Don Schaefer, executive vice president of the Mid-West Truckers Association, said in a statement. “This action will keep trucks moving on a timely basis to meet the needs of a concerned public.”