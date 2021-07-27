(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a news conference at The Center on Halstead to sign four bills into law to help LGBTQ+ communities.
The Governor sat in a packed conference room in Chicago filled with lawmakers and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Pritzker discussed the new laws he was there to sign.
The new bills include changes in marriage licenses and decriminalizing HIV transmission as well as insurance policy changes.
- HB 3709, updates the state’s existing infertility insurance law to include LGBTQ+ families and single parents while reducing the wait time for women over 35
- SB 139, establishes a process for individuals to correct the gendered language on their marriage certificates
- HB 2590, creates a uniform standard that county clerks must adhere to for name changes on marriage certificates
- HB 1063, repeals a 1986 HIV law
One of the laws, HB 1063, repeals the statute creating the offense of criminal transmission of HIV, according to a summary.
State Rep. Carol Ammons said the old was not effective. She that since 1986, 80 people across the country the have been charged with criminal transmission of HIV.
Pritzker said his administration's mission is to help lift up those that need it most.
“Today, I’ll sign four new bills into law that advance Illinoisans’ ability to live their fullest lives as their truest selves,” he said. "My administration is on a mission to lift up and empower those who too often have been overlooked or forgotten. Today, the State of Illinois is taking another step to advance that mission.”
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton spoke about what these laws mean for the state of Illinois.
"These pieces of critical legislation are a commitment to justice,” she said. “We will continue this important work of ensuring Illinois is an inclusive state that is safe for members of our LGBTQ community to be their authentic selves and live free from discrimination.”