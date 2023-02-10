(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday.
Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction to legally change their name beginning next year.
Local elections official can now check the signature on mail-in ballots with the signature on the mail-in ballot application, not just the signature on the voter record on file. Pritzker signed House Bill 45 Friday, which also addresses certain judicial subcircuits. Several Republicans worried the move will make it more difficult to combat voter fraud.
Starting this summer, cars, vans and other similarly classed vehicles can operate as school buses under a Secretary of State Permit.
Another measure Pritzker approved allows principals in Chicago to be eligible for collective bargaining.
The entire list of approved bills as provided by Pritzker's office:
Bill Number: HB 0045
Description: Amends the Election Code surrounding Judicial Subcircuits.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 0268
Description: Creates the Tourism Preservation and Sustainability District Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1064
Description: Abolishes life without parole for people under 21 years of age.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1563
Description: Amends the CMS Services Law of the Civil Administration Code to remove the preference for location of jobs in Sangamon County.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1688
Description: Allows cars, vans, and other first division vehicles to operate as school buses under a Secretary of State permit.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023.
Bill Number: HB 1859
Description: Amends the Cook County Forest Preserve Article of the Illinois Pension Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: June 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB 2369
Description: Amends the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Act regarding Veterans Assistance Commissions.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2542
Description: Allows qualifying individuals who previously had a felony conviction to legally change their name.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2870
Description: Amends the Regional Water Commissions Division of the Illinois Municipal Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3878
Description: Makes changes to the Rental Housing Support Program.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB 4228
Description: Amends the Decennial Committees on Local Government Efficiency Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 4245
Description: Amends the Illinois Plumbing License Law to ensure that lawn irrigation and lawn sprinkler system installation is well regulated in perpetuity past the current sunset date of January 1, 2024.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 5107
Description: Allows school principals to be eligible for collective bargaining exclusively in Chicago.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 5285
Description: Creates transparency in the process of hiring school principals in an effort to ensure schools have the necessary information to hire the most qualified candidate exclusively in Chicago.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 5542
Description: Makes various changes regarding the operations of the Illinois Joint Forces Foundation Fund.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024