(The Center Square) – Illinois public health officials reported Thursday the state was getting closer to “bending the curve” when it comes to new cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,344 new cases and 66 additional deaths.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said although the spread of COVID-19 is slowing, lifting the stay-at-home order before April 30 was unlikely.
“We need you to stay at home. We need this curve to bend and then we can begin to talk about how we can open things up a little bit more,” Pritzker said.
The governor was asked if summer events, including festivals, could go on as planned.
"I think everybody needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events,” Pritzker said. “From my perspective today, I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people until we have a vaccine, which is months away.”
Statewide, 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, had been reported as of Thursday.
Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties have been added to the list of counties with COVID-19 cases. Cases had been reported in 81 of the state's 102 counties as of Thursday.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged from China in late 2019.