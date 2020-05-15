(The Center Square) – During his daily COVID-19 briefings, Governor J.B. Pritzker has been talking about the need to conduct as many tests as possible, but it appears some of those may be providing inaccurate results.
The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning the public about the reliability of a rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which has been linked with inaccurate results that could falsely reassure people that they are not infected with the virus.
It also cautions that “any negative tests results that are not consistent with a patient’s clinical signs and symptoms or necessary for patient management should be confirmed with another test.”
On Friday, Pritzker said that some sites around the state have been using those tests.
“I want to discourage those folks from using it until they know what the FDA guidance will be to make sure the sensitivity is proper to get the results that I think we hope and expect to get from a COVID-19 test,” said Pritzker.
Abbott said the tests need to be used as designed.
"We're seeing studies being conducted to understand the role of ID NOW in ways that it was not designed to be used. In particular, the NYU study results are not consistent with other studies. While we've seen a few studies with sensitivity performance percentages in the 80s, we've also seen other studies with sensitivity at or above 90%, and one as high as 94%," the company said in a statement. "While we understand no test is perfect, test outcomes depend on a number of factors including patient selection, specimen type, collection, handling, storage, transport and conformity to the way the test was designed to be run. ID NOW is intended to be used near the patient with a direct swab test method."
Pritzker also announced new drive-thru testing facilities that will be available in the coming days on Chicago’s southside (May 16), Champaign (May 19), and Rolling Meadows (May 20), while drive-thru and walk-up services will be offered in Peoria on May 23.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,432 new COVID-19 cases with 130 additional deaths. The department has reported a statewide total of 90,369 cases, including 4,058 COVID-19-related related deaths in Illinois.