(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to resist calls to close schools despite an increase in COVID-19 and a call from the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
About 63 percent of the state’s 1.9 million students are attending fully remote classes.
The Illinois Federation of Teachers urged the Illinois State Board of Education and Pritzker to close all schools during the “COVID-19 surge.”
“We call on every school district – as well as Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education – to do the right thing and take immediate action to protect students, educators, staff, and communities by closing school buildings during this COVID-19 surge,” IFT President Dan Montgomery said.
Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools Executive Director Mark Klaisner said school officials know more than they did in the spring.
“We do know that schools are not the Petri dishes that people were afraid of,” Klaisner told WMAY. “The schools are not the places the kids are getting sick. That’s true, factual, scientific. However, whatever is happening out in the community then comes into school and some students that back home to communities.”
But, Klaisner said his personal opinion is for a “hard shutdown” for schools.
“See if we can get this thing under control and then open the schools as quick as possible because we know we are a safe and healthy, clean place for kids to come,” Klaisner said.
He said student engagement is important and anecdotally he hears around one in every four students isn’t taking part in online learning where districts are implementing that option.
In Springfield, District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said the district had already decided to go remote until January.
“We see Decatur making similar plans, Champaign is also gone to remote learning, and so you have to understand that when we have such large numbers in our community that are coming back positive it’s almost six-degrees of separation from somebody who works or attends a school in District 186, so it’s very difficult to manage,” Gill said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday responded to a call from the Illinois Federation of Teachers to close schools.
“It’s right now not something that we’re doing, but I will say that what we’ve made sure is to set parameters that are safe for schools. We need schools to follow those parameters. Most are.”
The most recent data from ISBE shows of nearly 850 districts reporting for a total of 1.9 million students, 1.2 million are fully remote, nearly 600,000 are in a blended option, and just 170,000 are in-person.
Illinois schools are funded primarily through local property taxes with some resources from state tax dollars.