(The Center Square) – Illinois surpassed 5,000 deaths related to COVID-19, state officials reported Wednesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 160 additional deaths, with 14 occurring downstate. That brings the statewide total to 5,083.
The department also reported 1,111 new coronavirus cases, but a positive test rate of only 6.4 percent. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate from May 20-26 is 8.6 percent.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker traveled downstate Wednesday to East St. Louis for his daily news briefing and to highlight the local coronavirus testing center.
The governor was asked when family members would be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes.
“I must admit to you the CDC is telling every state that this may be one of the last things in dealing with COVID that will happen is new visitors being able to come back into those facilities,” Pritzker said.
The governor also used his briefing to speak about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Video footage of a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee shortly before his death has led to protests around the country.
“As a white elected official, I feel a special responsibility to speak out today and own the obligation I have to shape public policy in a more equitable direction,” Pritzker said. “Being black in America cannot be a death sentence, but it is.”