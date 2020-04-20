(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that he was looking at "every aspect" of the state's emergency stay-at-home order, which is set to expire at the end of the month.
"A lot of this has to do with looking at every aspect of the order and seeing all the things we might change," Pritzker said when asked if he would make an updated announcement about the order this week. "We're looking at it, working on it every day. I promise you that I will be out here and tell you as soon as I can."
Pritzker also said it was possible officials could take a regional approach to decide when and how to reopen the state's economy. Illinois has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. The order requires the closure of all nonessential businesses and restricts people to their homes except for trips out for essential supplies and exercise.
Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported 1,151 new cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths.
Statewide, public health officials have reported 31,508 cases statewide, including 1,349 deaths, as of Monday.
Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 95 of the state's 102 counties. The latest counties to report cases were Cass and White counties.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in 2019.