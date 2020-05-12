(The Center Square) – Some communities around the state have made it known they plan to open for business soon, despite a stay-at-home order and the governor's reopening plan.
Restaurants and bars have opened in Quincy. Police there say they will only issue warnings and let the state handle any further enforcement.
During his daily news conference on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would consider withholding federal funding to communities that won’t follow his plan.
“These people do not follow science or data. They’re just listening to partisan rhetoric perhaps, and following their own instincts, but no science,” Pritzker said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the highest single-day number of positive cases of COVID-19. The department reported 4,014 new cases with an additional 144 deaths.
The governor said the high number can be attributed to the high number of tests administered, more than 29,000.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 83,021 cases, including 3,601 COVID-19-related deaths in 98 of the state's 102 counties.
Also on Tuesday, the governor and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Grants designed to accelerate work on planned public infrastructure projects around the state.