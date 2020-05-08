(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he hopes to see schools in Illinois welcome students back in the fall.
"I think we're all determined. We all want very badly for schools to open and that is my hope and desire," the governor said during a news conference Friday in Chicago. "I think you've got to do planning for reopening in the fall. No of us knows what the future exactly holds, but I think we have great hope and desire for reopening schools when they usually would."
Earlier on Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was determined to see schools in Chicago reopen in the fall.
Also Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,887 new cases of COVID-19, including 130 additional deaths.
Statewide, the department reported a total of 73,760 cases, including 3,241 deaths, in 98 of the state's 102 counties. Pope County was the most recent county added to the list.
In the last 24 hours, laboratories processed 20,671 specimens for a total of 399,714. That marks the first time since the pandemic began that testing in Illinois has exceeded 20,000 in a single day. In March, Pritzker had set a goal of 10,000 tests per day.