(The Center Square) – As the state conducts more COVID-19 tests in one day than ever before, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the focus is on the infection rate.
Pritzker on Sunday announced in the past 24 hours there were more than 19,400 tests performed, the most performed in one day. Of those tests, the governor said there were nearly 3,000 positive cases added to the state’s total of nearly 61,500. But, he said to ignore the total number of tests, and focus on the positivity rate.
“Among the people we tested, how many tested positive, that is a number that ought to go down for us,” Pritzker said. “That’s varied between 21 and 15 percent. We want it to go down even further. It’s an indication that there is a lower infection rate across the state.”
As of Sunday, Pritzker said there have been 2,618 fatalities associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out. Of the 32,000 hospital beds in the state, 4,700 are occupied by a COVID patient.
Of the 63 fatalities public health officials reported in 24 hours Sunday, most were in Cook County. The majority of the fatalities reported Sunday were people 70 or older.