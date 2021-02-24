(The Center Square) – There’s a lot more that needs to be done to fight crime and to reform the state’s criminal justice system, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the day after signing a bill bringing sweeping changes to the state’s system of justice.
In Chicago last weekend, there were 18 shootings. Two were fatal. In Springfield over a seven day period, there were three shooting incidents. One left a Decatur man dead.
Springfield Alderman Shawn Gregory didn’t think the law Pritzker enacted this week would hinder law enforcement from working to keep the community safe.
“I think we’ll be OK, and we’ll move forward,” Gregory told WMAY. “Change is always hard. It’s always scary at first. We have to give it time to work through.”
Springfield Alderman Chuck Redpath had a different take. As someone with a law enforcement background, he said the new law makes him sick to his stomach and is a “slap in the face” for law enforcement.
“I saw the picture this morning of the governor touting how much he’s going to fix racism in police departments and surrounded by all these people from Chicago, the most corrupt city in not just the state of Illinois but probably the country and they’re going to tell us how to reform our police departments,” Redpath said. “Are you serious?”
Pritzker said the bill he signed Monday in Chicago doesn’t solve issues of recent violence in Chicago, Springfield or elsewhere in Illinois.
“There are many challenges that we have in both fighting crime and in criminal justice reform, they all aren’t solved by one bill,” Pritzker said Tuesday in Springfield.
He acknowledged the law he enacted this week will need followup legislation to fix various issues raised by opponents. As to fighting crime, he said there needs to be more programs.
“We have to do more to fight crime directly with kids, young adults and maybe even middle-aged adults by working directly with them in programs that reach them where they live,” Pritzker said.