(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said essential employees do not need documentation of their employment status to travel to and from work.
Pritzker issued an order for Illinois residents to stay at home until April 7. The order exempts trips for essential supplies – such as visits to the grocery store and pharmacy – along with travel for those who work at essential businesses.
The order caused some confusion with companies who fielded essential services, but Pritzker made it clear on Sunday that law enforcement officers would not be asking people outside of their homes for proof of employment.
“Let me be clear, you do not need to have papers or permission from your employer,” he said. “Nobody’s being stopped on the streets unless they are seen to be directly violating the stay-at-home order, in which case, a police officer or somebody else may just ask you ‘please go home or are you, in fact, going to your job or going somewhere that is essential?’ just to encourage people to do the right thing.”
The list of companies Pritzker included in the order that would remain open is extensive:
Essential Infrastructure: Working in food production, distribution and sale; construction; building management and maintenance; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer, and gas; electrical; distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads, and public transportation; ports; cybersecurity operations; flood control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet, video, and telecommunications systems
Stores that sell groceries and medicine
Food, beverage and cannabis production and agriculture
Organizations that provide charitable and social services
Media
Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
Financial institutions
Hardware and supply stores
Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, and other service providers that maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses and Operations
Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
Educational institutions, for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions
Laundry services
Restaurants for consumption off-premises
Supplies to work from home
Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations
Transportation, for purposes of Essential Travel
Home-based care and services
Residential facilities and shelters
Professional services
Day care centers for employees exempted by the executive order
Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
Critical labor union functions
Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services
Funeral services