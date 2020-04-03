(The Center Square) – Illinois health officials said they have a possible time frame for when cases of COVID-19 will peak in Illinois.
At a news briefing at the McCormick Center, which is being converted into a makeshift hospital, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said several models indicate the peak of the pandemic in Illinois may be between mid-April and the end of the month.
“I want everybody to understand that just because you say you’re going to hit a peak does not mean that then precipitately going to fall on the other side of that peak to zero,” Pritzker said. “That does not happen.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 53 additional deaths.
Dewitt, Effingham and Jersey counties are now reporting cases.
IDPH has reported a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths in 64 Illinois counties.