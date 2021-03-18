(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his “bridge” to a full reopening is based on conversations with health experts and industry groups. Others say it doesn’t go far enough.
The Illinois Restaurant Association and the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association said in a joint statement with the governor the plan provides clarity and takes steps toward recovery.
The multifaceted plan would allow minor increases in economic activity when 70% of people 65 and older get vaccinated. For example, standing areas for dining under Phase 4 are capped at 25%. When the vaccination threshold for the elderly is met, standing areas can increase to 30% capacity. Health and fitness centers can increase from 50% to 60% capacity when the vaccination threshold is met.
Other modification part of the “bridge” include increasing museums from 25% to 60%. Indoor “social events” could increase from a cap of 50 people to 250 people. There are other changes (https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/restore-illinois-phase-5).
But if COVID metrics increase, restrictions could come back, Pritzker warned.
“The feeling that I have and that my constituents have is that we need to be opening up more than what’s being allowed,” said state Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis.
The governor is not leading, he said.
“Many people where I’m coming from are just simply ignoring it and that’s what we’ve seen throughout this, the governor, by taking a stance that he has, is not actually leading us, he’s behind where the people are,” Windhorst said.
On the other end of the state, state Rep. Jaime Andrade, D-Chicago, said restaurants in his area are opening more and people are ready to go out.
“I understand it’s a life and death situation but I think now we’re at a point in time where we need to take a little more risk,” Andrade said.
The governor’s office didn’t seek input from his office, he said.
“They have reached out to us but it's more of a role of ‘here’s what we’re going to do’ instead of ‘what works best for your district,’” Andrade said.
Windhorst said lawmakers need to step up and provide a check on the governor’s authority to issue consecutive orders as he’s done for the past 12 months.
“We’ve made it to this point thanks to modern science and the personal sacrifices of people all across this state,” said state Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. “I urge everyone to remain patient and vigilant as we head into what is hopefully the final phase of this horrible pandemic.”
Harmon and former House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, were hands off the past year allowing Pritzker to unilaterally issue orders regulating the economy without any check from the legislative branch.
The governor says he’s concerned about variants. The state has logged just 133 such cases since Feb. 5.
