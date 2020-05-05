Illinois businesses won't be able to fully reopen and conventions, festivals and large events will be on hold until there’s a vaccine or “highly effective treatment” for COVID-19, under a new five-phase plan Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.
Pritzker released the plan Tuesday. His office said it’s a public health approach to reopening the state.
“Restore Illinois is a public health plan to safely reintroduce the parts of our lives that have been put on hold in our fight against COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “This is also a data-driven plan that operates on a region-by-region basis, a recognition that reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state.”
There are eleven emergency medical service regions in the plan with four health regions split among Northern Illinois, North-Central Illinois, Central Illinois and Southern Illinois.
Phase 1 of the plan is “Rapid Spread” and calls for a strict stay-at-home order with social distancing guidelines.
“The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing,” the plan states. “Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.”
Phase 2 is “Flattening.”
“The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory,” the plan states.
This phase has nonessential retail stores open for curbside pickup and delivery with face-covering requirements.
“To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May,” the plan states.
Phase 3 is “Recovery.”
“The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining,” the plan states. “Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.”
Phase 4 is “Revitalization” and allows for larger gatherings, but still with face coverings.
“The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline,” the plan says. “All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.”
Phase 5 is “Illinois restored” but only comes around with a vaccine or highly effective treatment that’s widely available, “or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing.”
“Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the plan said.