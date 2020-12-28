(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker released $142 million in funding, approved by the Illinois legislature, for technology training centers on public university campuses that will promote tech innovation and job creation across the state.
The bipartisan public-private effort aims to create 50,000 high-demand tech jobs in the next 10 years.
Lauryn Scott, assistant director of marketing and communications of the University of Illinois' Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago, said the money would also kick off the groundbreaking for The 78, an iconic new flagship facility for Discovery Partners Institute, located along the Chicago River in the South Loop.
OMA*AMO Architecture P.C., founded by architect Rem Koolhaas, has been chosen for the architecture, engineering and design work for the Discovery Partners Institute headquarters. The idea is to create an "innovation district" that will attract business and industry to Illinois.
The funding is the first release from $500 million in state Discovery Partners Institute capital funds approved by Pritzker and the Legislature to develop the statewide education and innovation network, led by the University of Illinois System.
The bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Program will fund the effort. The Illinois Innovation Network plans to establish hubs on five Illinois public university campuses: the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University (EIU) and Governors State University.
Scott said Discovery Partners Institute is committed to building a strong tech ecosystem in Illinois so that innovative businesses will locate here. Discovery Partners Institute believes that more students decide to remain in Illinois after graduation if the state's economic vitality can be boosted. Scott said an essential part of Discovery Partners Institute's mission is to train people from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds who will benefit from tech careers.
Discovery Partners Institute is reaching out to students as young as kindergarteners to encourage them to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The organization also offers current workers training and the opportunity for advanced certifications. Discovery Partners Institute also focuses on outreach to high school and college students to encourage them to study and seek careers in research and tech innovation.
"The Discovery Partners Institute and Illinois Innovation Network are launching a new era for Chicago as an extraordinary focal point for an unparalleled tech workforce and research and development centers that will attract talent to our state from around the world," Pritzker said in a statement.