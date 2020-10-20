(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker ranked near the bottom of all state governors across the nation, according to a conservative nonprofit organization.
The American Legislative Exchange Council released its first Governors ranking, the 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom. The scorecard ranked America’s 50 governors based on policy performance and executive leadership before and after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economic policy expert and co-author of the report, Stephen Moore, said Pritzker was ranked 44th in the country.
“Not only has Pritzker done just an awful job in terms of bringing that state back, but now they are talking about a massive tax increase that’s on the ballot sponsored by the governor which would, in my opinion, be the last nail in the coffin for the great Land of Lincoln,” Moore said.
Each governor was awarded an overall rank, a results rank and a policy rank, which includes the exact criteria used.
Co-author Donna Arduin, who has served as budget director for several governors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger in California, said some states were in a better position to deal with the pandemic.
“I always advise my governors that you have to be prepared for some unknown crisis or disruption because they always come, and some governors were prepared for it and some were not,” Arduin said.
Pritzker did not respond to questions about the ranking.
Moore said the state-imposed lockdowns cost jobs and did nothing to save lives.
“Government lockdowns and unclear timetables have proven to be harmful to the health and economy of states," Moore said. "It’s no surprise, states where governors mandated strict lockdowns and restricted individual freedom are in far worse shape than states that remained safely open.”
The top three governors on the scorecard are Greg Abbott of Texas, Brian Kemp of Georgia, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island was ranked the worst governor, followed by Mike Dunleavy of Alaska and Phil Murphy of New Jersey.