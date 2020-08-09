(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is making a last-minute push to get his COVID-19 punishment to stick with up to $2,500 in fines for businesses not complying with enforcing his mask mandates. A member of the commission that could block those rules said the governor needs to call a special session of the legislature.
Pritzker brought doctors together Sunday with associations and other groups that support financial penalties for businesses that don’t enforce his face covering rules.
“They’re gonna get warned, they’re gonna have a second opportunity to make sure that they’re getting it right and then, ultimately, if they’re refusing to do it they’re going to get fined,” Pritzker said, echoing an announcement he made Friday.
The emergency rules that the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules could take up on Tuesday were not made available Sunday by the Secretary of State’s Office.
“Once the rule has been filed and reviewed, our staff will email a copy,” an official with the Secretary of State’s office said. “Note, the rule may not be available until Monday.”
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association said the rule lacked common sense and “is a slap in the face of retailers who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic while actively supporting ever-changing health and safety guidelines adopted by the state.
“If the goal is to put public health above politics, the administration will amend the rule to focus enforcement efforts on individuals who are not complying instead of punishing and attempting to demonize innocent businesses,” said IRMA CEO Rob Karr. “State officials have for months complained about improper behavior by individuals at parties, parks, and other public places, yet they are specifically exempting individuals from enforcement.”
Pritzker said while there are some business groups that oppose his mask and social distancing rules, he highlighted support from groups like the Illinois Public Health Association, the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, and the Association of Safety Net Community Hospitals.
“It’s clear that in order to protect the safety and wellness of our communities, something must be done to enforce the needed precautions to help save lives,” he said.
Businesses that don’t mandate masks amid COVID-19 concerns must face penalties, Pritzker added.
“Remember, this is a very simple ask, it really is,” he said.
State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, is on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules. He said Friday if it’s a simple ask, Pritzker should just call a special session and have a law passed.
“You can’t tell me that the governor doesn’t have enough Democratic votes in the General Assembly to make whatever changes that are necessary to the Illinois Department of Public Health Act and make this something that complies with statute,” Schimpf said. “If he wants people to believe that it’s an emergency and follow his guidance, the best way to do that is to start acting like it’s an emergency and call a special session [of the state Legislature].”
Messages seeking comment from Democratic members of JCAR were not returned.