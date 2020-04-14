(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that state's financial footing would be further tested as Illinois responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is going to be a very, very difficult fiscal, financial challenge for the state of Illinois," the governor said. "It's one of the reasons why I think all of us should be communicating with our federal representatives here to work hard to get the government in Washington D.C. to help all of the states because we really have this problem in common with all of the states."
Illinois has already spent $168.5 million responding to the outbreak, according to figures from the state comptroller’s office.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday reported 1,222 new cases of COVID-19, including 74 additional deaths. Statewide, public health officials have reported 23,247 cases and 868 deaths related to COVID-19. Cases have been reported in 88 of the state's 102 counties. Clay County was the latest county to report a confirmed case.