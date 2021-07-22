(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to attend Lollapalooza.
Pritzker was asked at an unrelated news conference Thursday about the safety of the four-day Chicago music festival given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and concerns about the Delta variant spreading among unvaccinated people.
The governor said he plans to attend with his wife, M.K., and friends.
"I think, again, it’s up to individuals to make a decision about whether they want to be in a large group," he said. "And by the way, I would recommend to people that if they’re going to be jammed together, please wear a mask."
He added: "I intend to go to Lollapalooza. I’m bringing my wife and a few friends to Lollapalooza. So I think it’s OK."
The governor's office did not return a message about what performers the governor plans to see at the festival.