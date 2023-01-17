(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in Switzerland for the 2023 World Economic Forum to tout his agenda. Some back home say the governor should be more focused on the state's issues.
Pritzker is making his second trip out of the country during his time as governor of Illinois. He's is one of 52 heads of state attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.
During a panel discussion on domestic politics with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and members of the U.S. Congress, Pritzker touted his energy and social policies, including a gun ban and abortion expansion, and was asked about a possible U.S. recession.
"My expectation is that it will not be a deep recession if there is one," Pritzker said. "Business, though it may be moderating, we will not see a major dip."
Pritzker also spoke about bipartisanship within American politics.
"Certainly, if you asked the public if they think Congress or the state should work in a bipartisan fashion, the answer is yes," Pritzker said. "What they really mean, in my view, is that they want to get things done."
Before Pritzker's appearance, state Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, criticized the governor's travels.
"For him to fly his private jet, go over there and sit with all the elite globalists of the world and tell us how we should live our lives is completely hypocritical," Niemerg told WMAY.
Niemerg said that Pritzker is only at the forum because he has other plans that do not include the state he governs.
"This is a globalist initiative by a very far left governor in Illinois," Niemerg said. "Folks, this governor has presidential aspirations, and he will drive the car off of the leftist cliff."
Pritzker has denied speculation that he plans to run for president in 2024 and said President Joe Biden had done a good job, but still says there are things that need to get done on a federal level.
"We have gotten things done for the United States at the federal level under this president," Pritzker said. "But the truth is, it is not enough."
The trip to Davos is Pritzker's first appearance at the WEF, but he did attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year, which The Center Square found cost Illinois taxpayers at least $14,284.15.