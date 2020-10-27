(The Center Square) – The risk of playing basketball has been elevated under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 regulations, and only no-contact practice will be allowed.
The Pritzker administration in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health released guidelines on Tuesday for winter recreational sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We adapt as we learn.”
“The updated guidance moves basketball from medium risk to high risk due to the close contact of players and indoor play,” the announcement said.
Medium risk sports under existing conditions laid out by the Pritzker administration can only do no-contact practices and training and intra-team scrimmages with parental consent. The rules do not allow for competitive play.
“Wrestling and hockey continue to be categorized as high risk as well,” the announcement said. “Cheer and dance will be categorized as lower risk, only if masking and distance are enforced.”
“Low risk sports like bowling, gymnastics, swimming and diving will be permitted to play during winter,” the administration said.