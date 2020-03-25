(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state’s tax filing deadline will be pushed back to July 15.
“Today I’m proud to announce an important new measure to support our residents and most small businesses and to soften the immediate economic impact of this moment,” the governor said.
The Department of Revenue said 3.4 million Illinoisans had already filed income tax returns with close to two-thirds of filers expecting a refund this year.
The governor also announced $90 million in emergency assistance would be available by Friday for small businesses in Illinois.
As COVID-19 testing increases in Illinois, so does the number of confirmed cases.
The Department of Health announced 330 new cases and 3 more deaths.
The deaths were a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.
Douglas, Morgan, and Marshall counties are now reporting cases for the first time. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,865 cases in 35 Illinois counties as of Wednesday.
Illinoisans have been asked to stay-at-home until April 7, but the governor has not ruled out extending the date. The stay-at-home order essentially shuttered all nonessential business operations in Illinois.
“I’m trying to follow science here,” Pritzker said. “I am concerned that we may have to extend that deadline. We have to start to see some movement in the numbers in the right direction.”