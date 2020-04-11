(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new telehealth programs and a mental health support service Saturday to help people in Illinois cope as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continued to climb closer to 20,000.
"This moment is, understandably, grueling in just about every aspect possible for so many people. We're all dealing with a new situation," the governor said.
He said that as some families adjust to working from home while overseeing the education of their children, other families were struggling financially to provide their families with basic needs. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 and their families also face additional stress and challenges, Pritzker said.
"Although there are reasons to see hope – and a lot of examples of people helping one another, all of which should lift us up – there are also circumstances that may cause you to feel despair," Pritzker said. "Feel all of it. We are living in a deeply unprecedented moment and holding the emotional ramifications of that inside will only be harder on you. It's OK to feel. And please know that you don't have to feel at all alone. I want you to know that we're all here to help."
The Illinois Department of Human Services' Mental Health Division launched a free text line to provide emotional support to those dealing with stress related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan, China in late 2019. While not a crisis service, the program was designed to be a source of support. Those who text the line will get a call from a local community mental center counselor with 24 hours. The service is anonymous. Called Call4Calm, those who want to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” or "HABLAR" to 552020.
Pritzker also announced a remote patient monitoring system to help those with COVID-19 who don't need to go to the hospital.
"The vast, vast majority of people who get COVID-19 are able to stay home and get better on your own, without requiring hospitalization," he said.
The governor did not address the costs for the new programs or how they would be paid for at Saturday's briefing.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Saturday reported 1,293 new cases of COVID-19, including 81 additional deaths.
Statewide, health officials have confirmed 19,180 cases, including 677 deaths, as of Saturday. McDonough, Perry and Warren counties are the latest to report confirmed cases. COVID-19 cases have been reported in 86 of the state's 102 counties.
"The decisions we make today have real consequences and they extend beyond ourselves as individuals and affect our entire community and our state," Ezike said.
She urged people to stay home for the Easter holiday and asked churches to cancel in-person services.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs reported one employee at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno tested positive for COVID-19. While the employee is isolating at home, health officials are tracing the employee's contacts to find potential exposures. So far, no residents at any of the Illinois Veterans homes have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
Four employees and two veterans have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Prince Home, a separate facility on the Manteno grounds that serves homeless veterans. Health officials said contract tracing was underway there as well, according to a news release.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs put in place stepped up safety measures on March 11 to protect staff members and veterans. Measures included health screenings for staff and residents, social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning. The department also has encouraged residents to stay in their rooms and restricted visitors, according to the news release from state health officials.