(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritkzer is in isolation after announcing he attended a meeting with possible exposure to COVID-19. He’s awaiting test results that will be made public when available.
“The Governor’s Office was notified this afternoon of a recent exposure to COVID-19 and as a result of that possible exposure is currently conducting contact tracing and following all necessary health protocols from [Illinois Department of Public Health],” Pritzker’s office announced. “The exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor’s Office.”
The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond when asked about the nature of the external meeting.
Pritzker has been working out of his Chicago office, and has been delivering in-person COVID-19 updates from the James Thompson Center all week, where he removes his mask when addressing members of the media in attendance.
“The Governor was tested today and his results will be made public when available,” Pritkzer’s office said. “The Governor is currently isolating pending his test results.”