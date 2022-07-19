(The Center Square) – Fully vaccinated and double boosted, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now taking an antiviral after testing positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came from the governor’s office Tuesday, saying he's experiencing mild symptoms.
The positive COVID-19 test was found amid routine testing and after the governor was notified of “several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19,” the office said.
"The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid,” the statement said. “He will follow CDC guidelines by working from home. The Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible."
Pritzker was in Florida over the weekend for a Democratic party event.