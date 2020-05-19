(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker faced fresh criticism Tuesday over a rule change that allows misdemeanor charges for Illinois businesses that reopen before they are allowed.
At his daily briefing on Tuesday, Pritzker was asked about accusations from Republican lawmakers that he was circumventing the legislative process.
“The legislative process ran when they passed the Department of Public Health Act, and that act allows for rules that if not followed allows for citations or misdemeanors,” the governor said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health filed emergency rules that require local law enforcement to enforce the governor’s orders against businesses that violate the orders. The rule says restaurants can’t have dine-in service, salons and gyms must remain closed and certain retailers the governor has deemed nonessential are only allowed to offer curbside or delivery sales.
Several counties have decided to allow businesses to open early, with the latest being Winnebago County, which says it will open next week.
The governor said he is optimistic all four regions will be able to advance into Phase 3 of his 5-phase reopening plan.
“As of now all 4 regions in Illinois are on track to move into Phase 3 before the end of May,” Pritzker said.
In Phase 3, retail stores, hair salons, offices and manufacturing can reopen, but bars and restaurants must remain closed.
The Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,545 new coronavirus cases with 146 additional deaths, with 15 of those occurring downstate. Currently, IDPH is reporting just over 98,000 cases including 4,379 deaths in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties.