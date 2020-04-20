(The Center Square) – With just over a week before the stay-at-home order expires in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has yet to reveal his plans for when and how to reopen the state for business.
On Monday, the Pritzker said he was on board with the White House regarding the initial step in reopening.
“The discussion about when does 'Phase 1,' as they refer to it, begin, and that is past the peak which is 14 days of numbers going down,” the governor said. “I think that is a pretty good metric.”
The governor's emergency stay-at-home order is set to expire May 1, but the governor has not said if the order will be extended. He has repeatedly said that his office is reviewing potential changes to the order.
Pritzker said Monday that he was looking at "every aspect" of the order.
"A lot of this has to do with looking at every aspect of the order and seeing all the things we might change," Pritzker said when asked if he would make an updated announcement about the order this week. "We're looking at it, working on it every day. I promise you that I will be out here and tell you as soon as I can."
Illinois has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. The order requires the closure of all nonessential businesses and restricts people to their homes except for trips out for essential supplies and exercise.
Pritzker also said it was possible officials could take a regional approach to decide when and how to reopen the state's economy, including going county-by-county.
“Or region-by-region. I think the important thing is that we want to keep people safe and also give them the ability to do as much as possible without spreading the virus,” Pritzker said.
Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Monday reported 1,151 new cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths.
Statewide, public health officials have reported 31,508 cases statewide, including 1,349 deaths, as of Monday.
Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 95 of the state's 102 counties. The latest counties to report cases were Cass and White counties.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in 2019.